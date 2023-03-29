8 hidden brunch spots in Central Florida that are worth a visit

Let's face it: brunch is the perfect start to the weekend. You get the best of both breakfast and lunch worlds topped off with delicious mimosas while hanging out with your best friends and family.

Lucky for us in Central Florida, there is no shortage of amazing brunch spots! Many big chain restaurants offer an amazing brunch menu, but there are also some smaller, hidden gems all over Central Florida that are worth checking out too.

Briarpatch Restaurant

If you blink, you might have missed this Winter Park brunch spot! This tiny, Park Avenue fave offers a warm and inviting atmosphere and classic American cuisine with southern flare.

Top brunch picks:

Raspberry & Brie French Toast: pain perdu european-style brioche french toast, brie cheese, housemade raspberry jam

Rosemary Goat Cheese Biscuits: three housemade biscuits, raspberry jam, honey butter

Breakfast Carnitas: guajillo-braised pork shoulder, corn tortillas, sunny-side-up eggs, cheddar, tomatillo salsa, pico, sour cream, guacamole

Peach Bellini

Se7en Bites

Located in Orlando's Milk District, this local favorite is the perfect place to "put some south in your mouth." You can enjoy nostalgic comfort food with a modern twist and made-from-scratch sweets!

Top brunch picks:

3 Little Pigs: buttermilk garlic biscuit, baked egg in ham, pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar chive grits smothered with creamy thyme sausage gravy

Minnie Pearl: two pearl sugar waffles hugging our "almost famous" buttermilk fried chicken with a splash of HOT honey & over medium egg , topped with vanilla bean butter syrup & served with a side of cheddar chive grits

Savory Ham or Vegetable Bread Pudding: asparagus, mushrooms, caramelized onions, ham, red and green peppers, swiss cheese, baked to perfection & topped with peppercorn hollandaise

The Diner

You had me at Boston Cream pancakes! This family-owned spot on Universal Blvd. in Orlando serves up food that tastes like home and service that feels like family!

Top brunch picks:

Boston Cream waffles or pancakes: filled with vanilla custard and topped with Nutella

Sunday Funday Waffle Taco: fresh strawberries and bananas, custard and Nutella, topped with powerdered sugar, whipped cream, strawberry drizzle

The Benny Club: poached eggs, bacon, avocado, tomato, spinach, over and English muffin with hollandaise sauce

Mimosas: cranberry, orange, apple, passionfruit guava, citrus peach

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’

Not really a secret since it's located in the very popular Disney Springs, but anywhere that has fried chicken & doughnuts on the brunch menu deserves a spot on this list.

Top brunch picks:

PB&J French Toast: French toast stuffed with peanut butter and jelly, drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with glazed berries and whipped cream

Hush Puppy Benedict : Chef Art’s spin on the classic, with house made hush puppy cakes topped with fried chicken tenders, poached eggs, griddled country ham and pimento hollandaise

Fried Chicken & Doughnuts: Two pieces of Chef Art's famous fried chicken served with house-made sugar doughnuts

White Peach Sangria: La Perlina Moscato with muddled orange and mango, fresh peach puree, peach moonshine and moonshine-soaked peach wedge.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Short Rib Hash (Short Rib Hash)

The Wellborn

Located in a tucked-away garden setting near downtown Orlando, this intimate and historic property offers tasty food, beautiful views and some of the prettiest cocktails we've ever seen!

Top brunch picks:

Torrejas: Spanish style French toast, caramel apples, mascarpone whipped cream

Cuban breakfast patty melt: roast pork, fried egg, Swiss, dijonnaise, pickles

Short Rib Empanadas: salsa criollo, aji amarillo

Best Friends cocktail: purple gin, vanilla, lavender, lemon

Slate Orlando

This locally owned restaurant in the Dr. Phillips neighborhood brings an upscale feel to your brunch along with powerful flavors. In fact, one Google reviewer called it "the best kept secret in Orlando."

Top brunch picks:

Pancetta & Pepper Jack Hush Puppies: Pepper Jelly, Roasted Red Pepper and Shallot Aioli, Parmesan Crisp

Brisket Benedict: Poached Eggs, English Muf ins, Chipotle Hollandaise

Brunch burger: Wagyu, Gruyere, Over-Easy Egg, Pork Belly, Tomato Chutney, Arugula

Island Grove Winery Company @ Formosa Gardens

Good food, wine and beautiful views: this hidden gem in Kissimmee is located at a gorgeous vineyard offering DIY wine tasting and all-day brunch. It's also pet friendly!

Top brunch picks:

Gourmet French Toast (with blueberry or country apple)

Southern Belle Chicken & Waffles: Country fried chicken stacked between two Belgian waffles served with house-made honey pecan butter & syrup

Formosa Benedict with Prosciutto: two poached eggs, crispy prosciutto, and house-made hollandaise on toasted ciabatta bread

Island Grove wine and mimosas

Maxine's on Shine

Sexy, comfortable, and delicious: that is Maxine's on Shine near downtown Orlando. This tucked-away neighborhood restaurant hosts "Rejuicination Brunch" Friday through Sunday featuring a specialty menu and drinks, including their award-winning Bloody Mary!

Top brunch picks:

Stout Braised Brisket: Pulled, stout braised brisket, potatoes, red and green peppers, scrambled eggs, jalapeno aioli, biscuit

Chicken & Waffles: Signature dish w/ Belgian waffles, fried buttermilk chicken breast in panko parmesan crust, slow reduction sausage gravy. Original or w/ spicy asian bbq sauce. Served with scrambled eggs

Lobster Omelette: Knuckle & claw meat, andouille sausage, spinach, Vermont white cheddar

Variety of mimosas, Sangria, Bloody Mary

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Eggs Benedict (Eggs Benedict/Maxine's on Shine)

BONUS EDITION:

The Hampton Social

Known for its lively atmosphere, sparkling cocktails, and Instagram-worthy background photo ops, this brunch spot on International Drive is perfect for a girl's weekend get-together.

Top brunch picks: