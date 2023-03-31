Universal Orlando offering Florida residents '2 Days Free' deal

article

Universal Orlando has a new ticket deal for Florida residents when one day just isn't enough at the theme parks.

The "Buy a Day, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket" deal allows guests to enjoy three days of theme park thrills at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for the price of one.

"Whether guests plan three separate visits to the parks or a multi-day vacation, there’s so much to see and do at Universal Orlando," the company said in a press release.

Prices run between $164.00 – $209.00 plus tax and can be used on non-consecutive days through September 29, 2023. Pricing is determined based on the first date selected for visit, and prices and availability vary by day.

Universal Orlando is home to some of Central Florida's most popular attractions, including the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and the upcoming Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast which opens this summer.

You can find more information on the Universal Orlando Resort website.