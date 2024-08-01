New food, entertainment hotspot officially open in Maitland

article

Maitland is now home to a new dining and entertainment venue featuring different restaurants with pizza, coffee and sushi on the menu.

Maitland Social, located just off Orlando Avenue, is home to a slew of eateries and businesses now open, including:

Foxtail Coffee Co.

Wave Sushi

Pizza Bruno

Urban Body Works fitness center

Thrive Cocktail Lounge (expected to open by the end of October)

All tenants lease their space and share a common corridor, creating a "fun and social atmosphere for the community and access to different eateries and workout facility all in one," said Garber Development, a developer known for historic building reimaginations in Winter Park and Florida.

Maitland Social is now open on E. Horatio Avenue. (Photo: Garber Development)

"The building reflects the historical nature of Maitland and the newness of what is yet to come for the city," Garber Development said in a statement. "The design and construction took years of thought and planning with construction features and designs unseen in the central Florida area."

Maitland Social is located at 360 E. Horatio Ave., with each business keeping their own hours.