Massive entertainment complex coming to Cocoa Beach: Food hall, brewery, rooftop bar & more

An all-new food and entertainment mecca is coming to Cocoa Beach – and it's set to open sooner than you think.

Cocoa Beach Mercado will soon be home to 12 restaurants, private event space, covered courtyard, brewery and rooftop bar. It's set to break ground this fall, with completion expected in fall 2025.

The new space is what the city calls a "culinary and entertainment haven for locals and tourists alike."

Cocoa Beach Mercado is scheduled to break ground by fall 2024. (Photo: Cocoa Beach Mercado)

"I’m excited to bring this new concept to Cocoa Beach," founder Daniel Todd said in a press release. "The Cocoa Beach Mercado will bring together a diverse variety of food concepts, locally brewed beer, and an amazing cocktail program mixed with a rooftop bar and event space all in one place. The local community is eagerly anticipating the groundbreaking of Cocoa Beach Mercado."

Here's what the space will have in store:

Food hall : 12 independently-owned, diverse restaurant concepts

Cocoa Beach's only craft brewery : Floor-to-ceiling windows to allow guests to watch the brewery in action

8,000-square-foot covered, open-air courtyard : For guests to enjoy food and drinks, with seating available for up to 400 people

40-seat, full-liquor bar : Offers a vast cocktail menu and exclusively-brewed craft beer from the on-site brewery

Private event spaces : There are different event spaces throughout the property for events, groups and weddings

3,300-square-foot rooftop, full-liquor bar: Guests can view sunsets or launches overlooking the Banana River

The entertainment complex also has room for live music, art shows, holiday events and more, according to developers.

Cocoa Beach Mercado is expected to create over 150 jobs to the Cocoa Beach area.

"I am excited to see this project come to life. This will be an amazing upscale dining and entertainment venue for Cocoa Beach residents and tourists alike", said Cocoa Beach Mayor Keith Capizzi. "With its focus on creating a memorable experience for visitors of all ages, Cocoa Beach Mercado is set to become a destination that will be cherished by the local community and beyond."