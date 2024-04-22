New $500M downtown Orlando sports, entertainment district gets green light

The City of Orlando gave developers the green light on Monday to begin constructing the 8.5-acre sports and entertainment district near the Kia Center.

The 900,000-square-foot mixed-use project is expected to break ground in late 2024 for an anticipated completion in March 2027. Here's a look at what's included in the $500 million new sports and entertainment hub:

Full-service 260-key hotel

270 residential units

Live entertainment venue with 3,500-person capacity

Class-A office space

Dining and shopping options

1,140-stall parking garage

1.5-acre multipurpose outdoor "urban living" green space

"We are excited to move on to the development phase of the sports and entertainment district," said David Carlock, founder and principal of developer Machete Group, Inc. "The city has been a tremendous partner to us since the start of the process and we are looking forward to developing a vibrant new place in downtown Orlando."

The City of Orlando gave development companies the green light on April 22, 2024 to construct a 8.5-acre sports and entertainment district in downtown Orlando. (Photo: City of Orlando)

The City of Orlando said this new development would bring 3,400 jobs to the area.

The project will be located directly north of the Kia Center between West Church Street, Division Avenue, West Central Boulevard and South Hughey Avenue.

"With today’s approval and the leadership of Mayor Dyer and City Council, we are looking forward to the next phase of the project and bringing the sports and entertainment district to life," said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. "We are thrilled to have JMA Ventures and Machete Group guide the development of this joint venture with the DeVos Family and the Orlando Magic. It will be a great place to live, work, and play in the heart of downtown and will provide significant job and contract opportunities during and after construction."

Orlando Magic fans would pass the district on their way to games. Big-time fan Charles Kwarteng previously told FOX 35 that he's ready for the blue tarps to disappear.

"It’s kinda like the eyesore on I-4, just ready to get rid of it," Kwarteng said. "Obviously, do something with it; it’s great parking next to the arena, but I feel like there’s stuff we can do here."

A previous statement from Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer reads:

"The development of this catalytic site has long been a vision of the city’s as part of our continued revitalization of downtown and Parramore. We look forward to seeing this project move forward to create jobs and economic impact for our community while furthering our goal of creating more diverse amenities for our downtown neighborhood."