Live updates: Tropical Depression 10 likely to become Tropical Storm Idalia Sunday on path to Florida

Stream FOX 35's Good Day Orlando

We're continuing to track the movements of a tropical system near the Gulf of Mexico – named Tropical Depression 10 – that is projected to possibly reach Florida as a tropical storm or hurricane – named Idalia – early this week.

Here are live updates on the latest track, cone, watches and warnings issued by the National Hurricane Center.

Live updates

7:57AM: Tropical Depression 10 is nearing tropical storm intensity, the National Hurricane Center says. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be known as Tropical Storm Idalia.

730AM: Tropical Depression 10 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Idalia on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.

In its 4 a.m. advisory, the NHC said:

The tropical system was 30 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico

Has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph

Currently moving south at 5 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 1001 mb

"The depression is moving toward the south near 5 mph (7 km/h), and it is likely to meander near the Yucatan Channel through early Monday. A faster motion toward the north or north-northeast is expected later on Monday, bringing the system over the eastern Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said.

It is likely to become a tropical storm on Sunday, and then a category 1 hurricane by Tuesday, before possibly reaching Florida.

DOWNLOAD FOX 35 NEWS APP AND FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APPS