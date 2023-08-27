Live updates: Tropical Depression 10 likely to become Tropical Storm Idalia Sunday on path to Florida
We're continuing to track the movements of a tropical system near the Gulf of Mexico – named Tropical Depression 10 – that is projected to possibly reach Florida as a tropical storm or hurricane – named Idalia – early this week.
Here are live updates on the latest track, cone, watches and warnings issued by the National Hurricane Center.
Live updates
7:57AM: Tropical Depression 10 is nearing tropical storm intensity, the National Hurricane Center says. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be known as Tropical Storm Idalia.
730AM: Tropical Depression 10 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Idalia on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.
In its 4 a.m. advisory, the NHC said:
- The tropical system was 30 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico
- Has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph
- Currently moving south at 5 mph
- Minimum Central Pressure: 1001 mb
"The depression is moving toward the south near 5 mph (7 km/h), and it is likely to meander near the Yucatan Channel through early Monday. A faster motion toward the north or north-northeast is expected later on Monday, bringing the system over the eastern Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said.
It is likely to become a tropical storm on Sunday, and then a category 1 hurricane by Tuesday, before possibly reaching Florida.