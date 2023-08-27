Expand / Collapse search

Live updates: Tropical Depression 10 likely to become Tropical Storm Idalia Sunday on path to Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

We're continuing to track the movements of a tropical system near the Gulf of Mexico – named Tropical Depression 10 – that is projected to possibly reach Florida as a tropical storm or hurricane – named Idalia – early this week.

Here are live updates on the latest track, cone, watches and warnings issued by the National Hurricane Center.

Live updates

7:57AM: Tropical Depression 10 is nearing tropical storm intensity, the National Hurricane Center says. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be known as Tropical Storm Idalia.

In its 4 a.m. advisory, the NHC said:

  • The tropical system was 30 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico
  • Has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph
  • Currently moving south at 5 mph
  • Minimum Central Pressure: 1001 mb

"The depression is moving toward the south near 5 mph (7 km/h), and it is likely to meander near the Yucatan Channel through early Monday. A faster motion toward the north or north-northeast is expected later on Monday, bringing the system over the eastern Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said.

It is likely to become a tropical storm on Sunday, and then a category 1 hurricane by Tuesday, before possibly reaching Florida. 

