Could Tropical Storm Idalia impact UCF football's home opener?

Tropical Storm Idalia developed on Sunday and is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The expected landfall comes just one day before UCF football is scheduled to host its opening home game against Kent State at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

TRACKING IDALIA : See the latest updates about Tropical Storm Idalia here

A spokesperson for UCF Athletics told FOX 35 News on Sunday that the university continues to monitor the storm.

"At this point there's nothing specific to do," the spokesperson said.

It remains unclear how far in advance UCF would need to postpone or cancel the game if it gets to that point.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story.

MORE UCF NEWS: UCF makes game-changing tech upgrades to FBC Mortgage Stadium, including improved cell service

Where is Tropical Storm Idalia?

As of Sunday afternoon, Tropical Storm Idalia is located about 80 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as it moves north at 2 mph.

Idalia is expected to become a hurricane over the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday before hitting Florida on Wednesday morning, the NHC said.

Parts of Florida, including the west coast and panhandle, could get 3 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated higher totals of 10 inches.

Storm surge and hurricane watches for parts of Florida's west coast will likely be issued later Sunday, the NHC said.

Download the FOX 35 Storm Team app for the latest updates.