Sandbags: Here's where to get them in Central Florida

As Invest 93L continues to make its way across the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, the National Weather Service said Florida should continue to monitor its progress. The system is expected to strengthen and become a tropical depression over the next several days.

Ahead of that, some cities and counties are providing sand and/or sandbags for people looking to prepare.

Seminole County sandbags

Boombah Sports Complex (overflow parking lot) 3325 Cameron Ave, Sanford Fl 32773Open Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27, 2023 from 8:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Altamonte Springs

Eastmonte Park 803 Magnolia Dr., Altamonte Springs, FL 32701Open Sunday, August 27 and Monday, August 28, 8:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Westmonte Recreation Center624 Bills Lane., Altamonte Springs, FL 32714Open Sunday, August 27 and Monday, August 28, 8:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Sanford

Sanford Public Works800 W Fulton St., Sanford, FL 32771Opens Saturday and Sunday, August 26 & 27, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Winter Springs

Central Winds Park1000 Central Winds Drive, Winter Springs FL 32708Open Saturday, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Here's how to properly fill a sandbag

When going to a sandbag site, make sure to bring a shovel and another person to help fill bags and carry them to the car. Filled bags can weigh up to 30 pounds.

Fill each bag between a third or half way and then tie them.

What are the best types of sandbags to use?

According to Seminole County, burlap sacks and plastic sandbags (polypropylene) are recommended. Do not use garbage bags or feed sacks.

Feed sacks can be too large to handle and garbage bags are too slippery to stack.

What to do with sandbags before severe weather?

Water bags can be stacked to help divert water away from doors, windows, or buildings, according to Seminole County. If pre