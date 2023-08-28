Tropical Storm Idalia expected to hit Florida Gulf Coast as 'dangerous major hurricane'

Stream FOX 35 News

Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a dangerous major Category 3 hurricane on its path to Florida this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

2 PM. advisory | Tropical Storm Idalia is strengthening as it nears the western tip of Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters say there is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation along parts of Florida's Gulf Coast, including Tampa Bay and Florida's Big Bend.

Hurricane conditions are expected along parts of the Florida Gulf Coast – potentially bringing destructive winds where the core of the storm moves onshore.

Areas of flash and urban flooding are expected across parts of Florida's west coast, the Florida Panhandle, and southern Georgia Tuesday into Wednesday, spreading into portions of the eastern Carolinas Wednesday into Thursday.

1:40 PM | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to provide an update on Tropical Storm Idalia and the state's preparations. You can watch live in the player above.

11 AM advisory | Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a hurricane on Monday on its way to Florida, where it could make landfall earlier this week as a "dangerous major hurricane," the National Hurricane Center said.

Storm surge and hurricane warnings have been issued for Florida's west coast. Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are becoming "increasingly likely" for parts of Florida.

Tropical Storm Idalia is located about 80 miles south-southwest of Cuba and 305 miles south-southwest of the Dry Tortugas. It has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is moving north at 8 mph.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: Eventual Hurricane Idalia to be major hurricane