Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Sumter County
8
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM EDT until TUE 7:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Sumter County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

Hurricane Idalia forms, to become major hurricane on way to Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:16AM
Hurricane Idalia
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Idalia became a category 1 storm near the western tip of Cuba early Tuesday morning on its path to Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane before making landfall in the state on Wednesday.

The heaviest weather will be in play for most of Central Florida late Tuesday and through the day on Wednesday. Destructive winds will occur along the Florida Gulf Coast's Big Bend Region with huge impacts in Levy and Dixie counties. Winds over 100 mph are possible in these areas on Wednesday morning.

IMPORTANT LINKS

 Watches and Warnings

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

  • Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

  • Cuban province of Pinar del Rio
  • Middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Isle of Youth Cuba
  • Dry Tortugas Florida
  • Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key
  • West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach
  • Sebastian Inlet, Florida to Altamaha Sound, Georgia
  • A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Chokoloskee northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour
  • Mouth of the St. Mary's River to South Santee River South Carolina

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

  • Englewood to the Middle of Longboat Key

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • Lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge
  • Altamaha Sound northward to South Santee River South Carolina