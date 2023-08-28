Will UCF close campus for Tropical Storm Idalia?

The University of Central Florida is expected to remain open this week as Tropical Storm Idalia nears landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the university told FOX 35 News that UCF's Emergency Management Team is monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia with the local National Weather Service office in Melbourne and the National Hurricane Center.

"At this time, we do not anticipate disruption to normal campus operations," the statement said. "We do not plan to depopulate campus."

The university will provide another update by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Despite this statement, some professors announced to their students they would be canceling class this week out of precaution. Students are encouraged to reach out to their professors for up-to-date information.

UCF students are automatically signed up for UCF Alert, a time-sensitive emergency notification system, in case anything changes.

UCF's statement comes days before the Knights are scheduled to host Kent State on Thursday.

Kent State leaders told FOX 35 News they do not expect the game to be affected by the storm.

Other university closure updates around Florida:

USF: Campus closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Rollins College: Campus will be open

University of Florida: Campus closed starting noon Tuesday and Wednesday

Florida State University: Campus closed Wednesday

University of North Florida: Campus closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Florida A&M University: Campus closed Wednesday

