Invest 97L live updates: Tropical depression or storm may form this week as system tracks into Gulf of Mexico

The weather conditions are favorable for Invest 97L, a system in the western Caribbean, to develop more, and it's likely that a tropical depression or storm will form in the next day or two as it moves north across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

8 a.m. update:

The odds of a tropical system developing over the next 48 hours in the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico have increased to a high – 80% – chance, the NHC said.

The northwestern Caribbean, the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, and western Cuba should closely watch the progression of this system as watches or warnings will likely be issued for portions of those areas later Monday morning.

2 a.m. update:

What is the forecast for Invest 97L?

The NHC is closely watching Invest 97L for development as it moves northward across the Caribbean Sea and into the Gulf of Mexico.

Once the disturbance moves over the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said additional development is possible. This system is expected to bring heavy rain to areas of Central America during the next several days, even if it doesn't develop further.

Later this week, the same system is forecast to move northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and those along the northern and northeastern Gulf Coast should also keep an eye on the system.

Will Invest 97L become a hurricane? Is Invest 97L tracking toward Florida?

Invest 97L will likely develop into a tropical depression and "rapidly intensify" to a hurricane – with some models showing a major hurricane (Cat. 3 or higher), according to FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

"It's overwhelmingly likely we'll see a hurricane this week, and it is likely to make landfall on Thursday," Garner said, leaving four days – including Monday – for preparations, specifically along the Florida Panhandle and the Florida Gulf Coast.

Should a storm or hurricane form, it would be called Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Any impacts to the Orlando area?

In areas along and just east of its path, there could be storm surge, tornadoes, up to 6 inches of rain, and winds over 75 mph. The Orlando area may be just east of those winds, while the Gainesville region will be much closer.

Invest 97L tracker: Path, spaghetti models

