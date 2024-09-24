Live updates: Tropical Storm Helene forms, expected to hit Florida as major hurricane

Stream FOX 35 News

Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, formed on Tuesday morning over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. It is expected to rapidly intensify into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall somewhere over Florida this week, according to the latest track and projections from the NHC.

Regardless of where it makes landfall, Central Florida and Tampa will likely see impacts from the storm, including tropical storm-force winds, heavy rain, and perhaps a few tornadoes.

Ahead of the storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 61 of the state's 67 counties: Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.

TROPICAL STORM HELENE: LOCATION l TIMELINE l SPAGHETTI MODELS l FLORIDA IMPACTS | WATCHES & WARNINGS

Here's the latest on Tropical Storm Helene's anticipated path, cone, timeline, and impact on Florida.

Tropical Storm Helene is 180 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and 170 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba.

It's traveling NW at 12 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph. A tropical storm has sustained winds of 38-73 mph, while a Category 1 hurricane has sustained winds of at least 74 mph. A northward to north-northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

"On the forecast track, the center of Helene will move across the far northwestern Caribbean Sea through tonight, and then move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday and Thursday, potentially reaching the Gulf coast of Florida late Thursday," the NHC said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Timeline: When is Tropical Storm Helene expected to hit Florida?

The data is not concrete yet, but a hurricane is expected to be off the coast of Florida by Thursday morning.

Where it will make landfall, if it will make landfall over Florida, isn't entirely certain. We'll find out additional details in the hours and days ahead, as the system continues to develop.

According to the NHC, Tropical Storm Helene will undergo additional strengthening and is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday and could become a major hurricane (Category 3, 4, or 5) on Thursday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Tropical Storm Helene spaghetti models: Where is the tropical storm headed?

Tropical Storm Helene is expected to "rapidly intensify" into Hurricane Helene. Some models suggest it could reach major hurricane status (Category 3 or higher).

If the hurricane hits the western coast of Florida, Central Florida would be on the so-called "dirty" side – or western side – of the storm, which typically suggests more activity, in terms of thunderstorms and tornado potential.

Regardless of where it makes landfall, Central Florida will likely see strong winds, heavy rain, potential ponding or flooding in areas, and increased risk for severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for:

Portions of Seminole, Orange, Osceola, Lake, Sumter and Polk Counties

Middle Florida Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to the Channel 5 Bridge

Flamingo to south of Englewood

West of Indian Pass to Walton Bay County line

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for:

Indian Pass southward to Flamingo

Tampa Bay

Charlotte Harbor

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for:

Cabo Catoche to Tulum, Mexico

Cuban province of Pinar del Rio

Englewood to Indian Pass

Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for:

Dry Tortugas

Lower Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge

Grand Cayman

Rio Lagartos to Tulum, Mexico

Cuban provinces of Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for:

Middle Florida Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to the Channel 5 Bridge

Flamingo to south of Englewood

West of Indian Pass to Walton Bay County line

Image 1 of 3 ▼

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Stay connected with FOX 35