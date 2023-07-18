Iconic Orlando building hits the market after sitting vacant for over 30 years

article

The iconic "Hoods Up" building in Orlando's Milk District is up for grabs after sitting vacant for over 30 years.

Atrium Management Company, a real estate firm in Central Florida, announced Monday it has been exclusively retained to facilitate the sale, lease or redevelopment of the property at 2400 East Robinson Street, according to a press release.

"I am incredibly excited to be a part of this process for this amazing community!" said listing agent Alexander Spock.

The over-12,000-square-foot lot at the corner of Bumby Avenue and Robinson Street sees over 35,000 cars per day – and Atrium Management Company said it's a good spot for a future business like a restaurant, bar, retail shop or office. The interior building measures over 1,800 square feet.

The "Hoods Up" building first came to life in the late 1950s as a gas and service station, according to the press release. In 1986, it was bought by the family of the current owners and was used as a car repair shop. That business was closed in the early ‘90s after the owners undertook an EPA remediation process to remove and treat the underground fuel tanks.

It’s been vacant ever since.

As for the pool noodles known to be inside the property, no news on that yet unfortunately!

Interested? Reach out to listing agent Alexander Spock at aspock@atriumcg.com.