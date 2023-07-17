Effort to ban new nightclubs in downtown Orlando could be extended until 2024

The temporary ban on new nightclubs in downtown Orlando is one step closer to being extended for an additional six months, the Orlando City Council approved Monday.

The original moratorium went into effect March 20 and lasts until September 20. If approved, the new ordinance extend would extend that moratorium another six months until March 20, 2024.

The ordinance temporarily stops the city from accepting, processing and deciding on applications for new permits and zoning approvals for nightclubs downtown. That includes clubs that are still in the process of getting permits or going through other necessary steps before they can open.

This extension gives the city more time to figure out better ways to help control nightclubs in downtown Orlando. They're considering making changes to how alcoholic beverages are regulated and the city's rules for development. This extra time will also help officials gather more information and reach out to the public about it.

The moratorium was first put in place in March to improve safety and address negative effects caused by the high concentration of nightclubs in the downtown area. It also aims to tackle the issue of limited daytime activity due to the late-night operating hours of these establishments.

It also established a new alcohol sales permitting process that would require any club or bar that sells alcohol between midnight and 2 a.m. to obtain a new permit, have metal detectors, ID scanners and added security at the cost of the business owners.

The Orlando City Council will hear the final reading and public comment on the extension at its next meeting on August 14.