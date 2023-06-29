Evermore Orlando Resort and Crystal Lagoon hits major milestone towards completion

One of the biggest resort developments in Florida history is almost complete. It's called Evermore and the "topping off" ceremony was held on Wednesday, just a stone's throw from Walt Disney World Resort. It also marked a major milestone as the final gallons of water were added to Evermore Bay, an eight-acre Crystal Lagoon at the heart of the entire resort.

"Today is a very exciting day because the first of our key elements of Evermore Resort is being delivered," explained Stewart Brown, Executive Vice President of Hospitality at Dart Interests. "Most of the accommodations are surrounding the lagoon as well as most of our F and B outlets. Overwater cabanas, waterslides, paddleboards, and a wedding bar."

The resort is going up at the former site of the Villas at Grand Cypress Resort near the Magic Kingdom.

Construction started two years ago and is now entering the final stages of completion. When finished, it will include the Conrad Orlando hotel, villas, 11-bedroom vacation houses, meeting space, and the 20-acre lagoon complex. It will all be surrounded by world-class golf courses.

The entire project has a price tag of upwards of one billion dollars and is expected to open within the next year.