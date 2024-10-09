Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County, Coastal Volusia County
10
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Polk County, Volusia County, Lake County
Tornado Watch
from WED 8:23 AM EDT until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Polk County
Tornado Watch
from WED 8:20 AM EDT until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Osceola County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 1:59 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Sumter County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 3:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County

Hurricane Milton: Using satellite connection on your phone if cell service and power is lost

By
Updated  October 9, 2024 7:05am EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

Stream FOX 35 News

ORLANDO, Fl - As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida, bringing the risk of strong winds and flooding, the ability to send a distress signal via satellite could be crucial in the event of power outages or disrupted cell service.

FILE - SOS Emergency Call sign displayed on a phone screen. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Apple iPhone  

With Apple's iOS 18 update, iPhone 14 models and later can now use Emergency SOS via satellite to contact emergency services in case of a cell or Wi-Fi outage. 

This feature also integrates with iMessage, allowing you to send basic texts to emergency contacts or family members if they also have iOS 18 installed.

To connect to a satellite, you'll need to be outdoors with a clear view of the sky and horizon.

You can find a step-by-step guide on how it works on Apple's website.

Google  

Google offers satellite connectivity for emergency services on its Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold models. 

This feature becomes available once the necessary software, APIs, and satellite service registration are in place. 

You must also set Google Messages as your default messaging app to use this feature.

You can find a step-by-step guide on how it works on Google's website. 

