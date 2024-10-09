Hurricane Milton: Using satellite connection on your phone if cell service and power is lost

Stream FOX 35 News

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida, bringing the risk of strong winds and flooding, the ability to send a distress signal via satellite could be crucial in the event of power outages or disrupted cell service.

Apple iPhone

With Apple's iOS 18 update, iPhone 14 models and later can now use Emergency SOS via satellite to contact emergency services in case of a cell or Wi-Fi outage.

This feature also integrates with iMessage, allowing you to send basic texts to emergency contacts or family members if they also have iOS 18 installed.

To connect to a satellite, you'll need to be outdoors with a clear view of the sky and horizon.

You can find a step-by-step guide on how it works on Apple's website.

Google

Google offers satellite connectivity for emergency services on its Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold models.

This feature becomes available once the necessary software, APIs, and satellite service registration are in place.

You must also set Google Messages as your default messaging app to use this feature.

You can find a step-by-step guide on how it works on Google's website.

