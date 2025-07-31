White Castle to open second Florida location next month

The Brief A new White Castle location is opening next month in Clermont, Florida. White Castle is home of The Original Slider and America’s first fast-food hamburger. The new 3,220-square-foot location will mark the brand’s second freestanding restaurant in Florida.



A new White Castle location is opening next month in Clermont, Florida.

What we know:

White Castle, home of The Original Slider and America’s first fast-food hamburger, is opening a new location on Aug. 12 at 4551 Collina Terrace, Clermont. The new 3,220-square-foot location will be situated at the corner of State Road 50 and Plaza Collina Boulevard.

The new location will mark the brand’s second freestanding restaurant in Florida and bring 75 new jobs to Lake County.

The restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, as well as two drive-thru lanes, and showcase the iconic White Castle tower with a sleek, modern industrial design.

White Castle rendering of the new location set to open in Clermont, Florida. (Credit: White Castle)

The backstory:

In 2021, the world's largest freestanding White Castle opened in Orlando.

The Clermont White Castle broke ground and began construction in April.

What is White Castle?

Dig deeper:

White Castle first opened in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas.

White Castle holds the title of being the first fast-food restaurant in the world, and the restaurant was the start of what has become a multi-billion-dollar fast-food industry.

White Castle is known for its signature sliders, but also serves up a multitude of other tasty treats. (Credit: White Castle)

Today, the beloved family-owned hamburger chain has more than 335 locations nationwide.

White Castle is known for its signature sliders, but also serves up tasty treats, including chicken rings, mozzarella cheese sticks, onion chips, cheesecake-on-a-stick and milkshakes.