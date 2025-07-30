Florida woman shoots, kills man outside day care, deputies say: 'Please let the monster die'

The Brief A Florida woman was charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man outside a day care, according to an arrest report. She claimed self-defense, but investigators said video showed her approaching and repeatedly shooting him.



A Florida woman is facing serious charges, including premeditated first-degree murder, after allegedly shooting and killing a man outside a day care center.

According to an arrest report, 34-year-old Mindy Osteen claimed she acted in self-defense.

What happened?

What we know:

On July 25, around 6 p.m., deputies responded to Auntie Lili's Daycare after reports of an armed woman. They arrived to find Christopher Jones bleeding heavily in the day care doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Before he died, he identified Osteen as the shooter.

Mindy Osteen (Credit: Bradford County jail)

Osteen was still at the scene when deputies arrived. "I'm right here y'all. I done it in self-defense," she told authorities, according to an arrest report.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows Jones loading children into his car when Osteen approached and shot him several times while he sat in the driver’s seat.

As Jones ran into the day care for help, Osteen followed and allegedly shot him multiple times again. According to the arrest report, she was heard saying, "Please let the monster die."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

At the time of the shooting, six children and two employees were inside the day care, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The affidavit does not specify what led to the shooting, though it is classified as a domestic violence-related case. Authorities also did not immediately reveal the relationship between Osteen and Jones.

What's next:

Osteen was booked into the Bradford County jail on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated child abuse, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and grand theft of a firearm.

She had a pretrial hearing on July 30 at 8:30 a.m.

As of Wednesday, online court records did not indicate her next scheduled court appearance.