Florida teacher fired over student nickname dispute to keep license in agreement with state

The Brief A Florida teacher fired over a nickname controversy can now keep her license. The state tried to block the deal, but a review board ruled in her favor. It’s unclear if Melissa Calhoun will return to the Brevard County classroom.



A former Brevard County teacher who lost her job after using a student’s preferred nickname is now eligible to return to the classroom.

‘They considered Melissa Calhoun and who she is’

What we know:

Melissa Calhoun, a former 12th-grade AP English teacher at Satellite High School in Brevard County, has been cleared to keep her Florida teaching license after a Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) board voted unanimously in her favor.

The decision by the FLDOE's Education Practices Commission followed a dispute involving her use of a student’s preferred nickname, which led to the district not renewing her contract in May. Despite a final attempt by the state to halt a pre-agreed settlement, the board sided with Calhoun.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Calhoun will reapply for a teaching position within the Brevard County School District. The district has not publicly commented on the review board's decision, and it's unknown how the final outcome may influence her future employment.

The backstory:

The controversy dates back to the previous school year when Calhoun’s use of a student’s preferred nickname was seen as a potential violation of a newly implemented state law.

Believing Calhoun could lose her teaching credentials, the district chose not to renew her contract. A proposed settlement between Calhoun and the state was later challenged by Florida’s new education commissioner.

Big picture view:

The case highlights the ongoing controversy in Florida’s education system surrounding gender identity, teacher independence, and recent legislation.

What they're saying:

Calhoun grew emotional after the board’s decision, shedding tears as she spoke with her attorney following the hearing.

"What's important is that they considered Melissa Calhoun and who she is, and what she did, and what all the circumstances were, and how important she is to all the students of Brevard County," said attorney Mark Wilenky.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the Brevard County School District for comment.

What's next:

Some school board members have indicated they are open to bringing Calhoun back once the state’s investigation concludes.