Lake County Highway to be named in honor of Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Michael Link

The Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) plans to rename a portion of one of its highways in honor of fallen Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Michael Link, who was tragically killed last year during an ambush.

Remembering Bradley Michael Link

What we know:

The LCSO is hosting a road-naming ceremony for Link on Saturday morning in Lake County.

The ceremony will kick off at 10 a.m. at Minneola City Hall, which is located at 800 N. HWY 27, Minneola.

During the ceremony, a portion of Highway 27 will be named in honor of Link.

What's next:

FOX 35 News is sending a crew to cover the ceremony. This story will be updated with more information, photos and videos following the event.

Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Link. Deputy Link was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 2, while responding to a disturbance call. (Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Who was Bradley Michael Link?

Dig deeper:

Link, 28, first became part of the LCSO as a young explorer.

A graduate of Lake Minneola High School in 2015, he served in the Army Reserves prior to being hired as a deputy sheriff by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) in 2017.

In October 2019, Master Deputy Link joined the Lake County agency as a deputy sheriff, where the department said he quickly became part of its family and faithfully served its citizens with courage and zeal.

"Brad, as our sheriff’s office family knew him, touched the lives of all who were blessed enough to work with him; his contributions and the impact of this loss will not soon be forgotten." — Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO)

1 killed, 2 injured in ambush

The backstory:

Link was killed after he and two other deputies responded to a disturbance call last year in the northeast portion of Lake County.

Deputies initially responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at a home on Brookside Drive. However, during that call, those deputies were directed to another home not far away.

Deputies found the back door kicked in and heard a disturbance inside the residence. Upon entering the home, deputies were met with "a hail of gunfire," officials said. Link was struck and trapped inside the home and later died.

Another deputy was struck in the shoulder, while the second deputy was hit in the groin and stomach. Both deputies survived their injuries.