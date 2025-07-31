5-month-old boy killed by dog in Volusia County, sheriff says

The Brief A deadly dog attack took place Wednesday night near Ormond Beach. A 5-month-old boy was killed during the attack. Volusia County Animal Services (VCAS) has taken possession of the dog.



A 5-month-old boy was killed by a dog Wednesday night near Ormond Beach, according to Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

What happened?

What we know:

Deputies with the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) responded to a 911 call at 9:49 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 1700 block of Carolina Avenue.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said a 5-month-old infant, who was in the care of family members while his parents were out, was found injured in a bedroom with a dog next to him.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The infant's parents returned home during the call and rushed the baby to the hospital, officials say. Despite efforts to save him, the baby died from his injuries.

Volusia County Animal Services (VCAS) has now taken possession of the dog.

What we don't know:

Details leading up to the deadly dog attack are currently unclear. Officials have not shared information on what kind of dog was involved.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The home where the attack took place is on the 1700 block of Carolina Avenue near Ormond Beach.

‘Tragic news’

What they're saying:

Chitwood and the entire sheriff's office say they "send sincere condolences to the family of the young victim who lost his life in these tragic circumstances."

The home where the attack happened has a sign warning of a dog on its lawn.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Chitwood will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to provide more details on the dog attack.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.