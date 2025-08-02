2 killed in fiery crash on Merritt Island Causeway, officials say

article

Florida Highway Patrol officials responded to a deadly crash early Saturday morning on State Road 520 and Kiwanis Island Park Road.

According to reports, a 2011 Toyota RAV4 was traveling westbound on State Road 520 near Kiwanis Island Park Road when the driver lost control.

The vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a traffic control light pole. The impact caused the RAV4 to catch fire, trapping both the driver and a passenger inside.

Officials stated that both were pronounced dead on the scene. Their identities have not yet been released, pending confirmation by the Medical Examiner's Office.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

