Gov. DeSantis to speak at Orlando's Florida Highway Patrol headquarters Friday morning

The Brief Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference Friday morning at the FHP Troop D Headquarters in Orlando. He’ll be joined by several top state officials, including leaders in public safety and immigration. The topic of the briefing has not been disclosed.



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference in Orlando on Friday morning.

What we know:

The event will take place at the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troop D Headquarters on International Drive and is expected to feature several high-profile state officials.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Joining the governor will be Attorney General James Uthmeier, Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, Agriculture and Consumer Services' Wilton Simpson, FHP Executive Director Dave Kerner, FHP Director Colonel Gary Howze II, and State Board of Immigration Enforcement Executive Director Larry Keefe.

FOX 35 News will stream the news conference when it begins at 10 a.m. using the video player at the top of this page.

What we don't know:

The specific topic of the press conference has not been disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS