Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Orange County, Inland Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Osceola County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County, Sumter County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Lake County, Volusia County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Sumter County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Northern Lake County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County

Hurricane Milton tracker: Cone, spaghetti models, path, maps

Updated  October 8, 2024 7:16am EDT
Hurricane Milton
ORLANDO, Fl - On Tuesday morning, Hurricane Milton had decreased to a Cat 4 storm. However, the National Hurricane Center says the storm is still very dangerous, "Milton is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. While fluctuations in intensity are expected. Milton is forecast to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through landfall in Florida".

According to the 5 a.m. NHC update, the storm is about 560 miles away from Tampa with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. It is currently moving across the Gulf at 12 mph. 

Hurricane Milton Cone Model:

Hurricane Milton Satellite Imagery:

Hurricane Milton Spaghetti Models:

