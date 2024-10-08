Hurricane Milton tracker: Cone, spaghetti models, path, maps
ORLANDO, Fl - On Tuesday morning, Hurricane Milton had decreased to a Cat 4 storm. However, the National Hurricane Center says the storm is still very dangerous, "Milton is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. While fluctuations in intensity are expected. Milton is forecast to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through landfall in Florida".
According to the 5 a.m. NHC update, the storm is about 560 miles away from Tampa with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. It is currently moving across the Gulf at 12 mph.
