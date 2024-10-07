Hurricane Milton live tracker: Cone, path, spaghetti models
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Milton has become a powerful and strong Category 5 storm in the Gulf of Mexico as it continues toward Florida, where it's expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf coast.
On Monday afternoon, Hurricane Milton had reported wind speeds of 175 mph, making it a strong Category 5 storm. Below is the latest news and updates on Milton, as well as the latest cone, path toward Florida, spaghetti models, and satellite images.
Hurricane Milton latest updates:
Where is Hurricane Milton? When will it hit Florida?
Hurricane Milton Satellite Imagery
Hurricane Milton Spaghetti Models
