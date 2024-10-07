Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Orange County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Osceola County, Sumter County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Volusia County
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County, Coastal Volusia County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Volusia County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Sumter County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Northern Lake County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County

Hurricane Milton live tracker: Cone, path, spaghetti models

Published  October 7, 2024 4:48pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Milton has become a powerful and strong Category 5 storm in the Gulf of Mexico as it continues toward Florida, where it's expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf coast.

On Monday afternoon, Hurricane Milton had reported wind speeds of 175 mph, making it a strong Category 5 storm. Below is the latest news and updates on Milton, as well as the latest cone, path toward Florida, spaghetti models, and satellite images.

Hurricane Milton latest updates: 

Where is Hurricane Milton? When will it hit Florida?

Hurricane Milton Satellite Imagery

Hurricane Milton Spaghetti Models

