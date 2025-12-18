Powerball: Jackpot hits $1.5 billion, fifth-largest in game's history

The Brief Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $1.5 billion after no big winners on Wednesday. The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 25, 33, 53, 62 and 66 with a red Powerball of 17. The estimated cash value for the current jackpot is $686.5 million.



The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $1.5 billion after no grand prize-winning tickets were sold for Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 25, 33, 53, 62 and 66 with a red Powerball of 17.

If someone wins the current jackpot, they would have a cash option estimated at $686.5 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The next drawing will be on Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, according to lottery officials. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Winners can receive their jackpot prize as a lump sum or as an annuity that's paid in 30 payments over 29 years.

Powerball jackpot keeps growing

So far, it has rolled over more than 40 times since a $1.787 billion jackpot was won on Sept. 6. Two winning tickets were sold in Missouri and Texas.

The current jackpot is the fifth-largest in Powerball history, according to lottery officials. It's also the second time Powerball has had back-to-back jackpots topping $1 billion.

"The jackpot is set to deliver the ultimate windfall," said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO, in a news release.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

1. $2.04 billion - Nov. 7, 2022 - California

2. $1.787 billion - Sept. 6, 2025 – Missouri, Texas

3. $1.765 billion - Oct. 11, 2023 - California

4. $1.586 billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - California, Florida, Tennessee

5. $1.5 billion – (current jackpot prize)

6. $1.326 billion - April 6, 2024 - Oregon

7. $1.08 billion - July 19, 2023 - California

8. $842.4 million - January 1, 2024 – Michigan

9. $768.4 million - March 27, 2019 - Wisconsin

10. $758.7 million - Aug. 23, 2017 - Massachusetts