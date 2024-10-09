Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County, Coastal Volusia County
11
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Volusia County, Lake County, Sumter County, Polk County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:41 AM EDT until WED 12:15 PM EDT, Osceola County, Orange County, Brevard County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 10:49 AM EDT until WED 4:45 PM EDT, Flagler County
Tornado Watch
from WED 8:23 AM EDT until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Polk County
Tornado Watch
from WED 8:20 AM EDT until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Osceola County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 1:59 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Sumter County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 3:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County

Hurricane Milton tracker: Path, cone, spaghetti models, satellite image

By
Updated  October 9, 2024 10:37am EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fl - Hurricane Milton again dropped to a Category 4 storm on Wednesday. It is on track to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

As of 10 a.m., Hurricane Milton was 210 miles from Tampa, Florida, with sustained winds of 155 mph. It is moving east-northeast at 16 mph. The minimum central pressure is 919 mb.

Here are the latest project path, track, spaghetti models, and satellite images of Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton latest updates:

Where is Hurricane Milton right now? Here is the latest possible path.

Hurricane Milton Spaghetti Models

Hurricane Milton Satellite Images

When will Hurricane Milton make landfall over Florida?

According to the FOX 35 Storm Team, we're anticipating Hurricane Milton to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday.

However, that could change as the storm continues to make its way across the Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless, it is important not to focus on the center of the track or where landfall is. Weather impacts will be felt across Central Florida outside of the center of the storm -- storm surge, heavy rainfall, flooding, damaging winds, and tornadoes. 