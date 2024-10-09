Hurricane Milton tracker: Path, cone, spaghetti models, satellite image

Hurricane Milton again dropped to a Category 4 storm on Wednesday. It is on track to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

As of 10 a.m., Hurricane Milton was 210 miles from Tampa, Florida, with sustained winds of 155 mph. It is moving east-northeast at 16 mph. The minimum central pressure is 919 mb.

Here are the latest project path, track, spaghetti models, and satellite images of Hurricane Milton.

According to the FOX 35 Storm Team, we're anticipating Hurricane Milton to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday.

However, that could change as the storm continues to make its way across the Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless, it is important not to focus on the center of the track or where landfall is. Weather impacts will be felt across Central Florida outside of the center of the storm -- storm surge, heavy rainfall, flooding, damaging winds, and tornadoes.