Michigan man canoes 6,000-mile 'Great Loop,' overcoming challenges and inspiring thousands

Peter Frank, a 23-year-old from Michigan, is currently on a journey to complete The Great Loop, a 6,000-mile trek by canoe that spans from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico and back.

As of now, he has paddled 2,500 miles over 301 days. Frank’s journey is a significant challenge, including facing weather delays and harsh conditions like 30 mph winds from a hurricane. He documents his journey on social media, where he has built a following of thousands.

While Frank has made significant progress on his journey, it’s unclear how much longer he will take to complete the remaining 3,500 miles of The Great Loop. Additionally, his exact plans for the future — whether he intends to make any detours or encounters unforeseen challenges — remain uncertain. It’s also unclear whether his journey will face any more major weather delays or if there are any logistical obstacles on the horizon.

What is the Great Loop?

The Great Loop is a historic, 6,000-mile waterway that traces a route from Canada through the U.S., including the Great Lakes, the Mississippi River, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Canoeing this journey is an extreme challenge, and Frank's decision to attempt it clockwise rather than counterclockwise (which is considered the easier route) is part of his quest to test the limits of his endurance and abilities. His mission is not just about personal achievement but also a tribute to the explorers of the past who navigated similar waterways by canoe.

Frank’s journey is more than just a personal challenge; it’s a story of perseverance and overcoming adversity. Having suffered a traumatic spinal injury nearly a decade ago, Frank’s mission serves as a testament to human strength and the power of resilience. His journey also highlights the ongoing allure of exploration, echoing the spirit of the explorers who helped shape modern geography.

Additionally, Frank's use of social media allows him to share his experiences with a wide audience, potentially inspiring others to take on bold personal challenges.

Frank has paddled 2,500 miles of the 6,000-mile Great Loop and recently passed by the Dunlawton Bridge in Port Orange, Florida. This mission is a big challenge for the experienced canoer.

"I’m circumnavigating clockwise because it's harder, significantly harder, and I wanted to see if it was possible," said Frank.

FOX 35 met with Frank as he passed by the Dunlawton Bridge. It’s been no easy trek with weather delays, and he even experienced the backdrafts of a hurricane last year.

"I ended up having to canoe a 15-mile archipelago of islands to shield myself from 30 mph winds for 125 hours straight," explained Frank. "Just blew nonstop for five days."

Frank is inspired by the historic explorers who traveled by canoe hundreds of years ago.

"I think it’s important to follow in the footsteps of these great men and women who had traveled for so many months and years, who created the world we have today; without them, we wouldn’t be standing here," he said.

The young man has been through hardships in his life. Nearly a decade ago, he was in a bad car crash where he shattered his spine and had to learn how to walk again. Now, each day he paddles, he does it with gratitude.

"I think that the most important thing I can do on this journey is keep true to myself and lead by example," he said. "By coming out here and performing these mundane obstacles and overcoming so much of the young age, I think it proves the testament that we’re stronger than we lead ourselves to believe that, as human beings that we can stand up and achieve much more than we think."

The 23-year-old has been documenting his mission on social media with thousands of followers. You can follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and his website.

