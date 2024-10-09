Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:43 PM EDT until WED 9:45 PM EDT, Volusia County, Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Brevard County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:43 PM EDT until WED 10:45 PM EDT, Sumter County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:45 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:20 PM EDT until WED 11:15 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:15 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Sumter County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Sumter County

Hurricane Milton makes landfall near Siesta Key as dangerous Category 3 storm

Published  October 9, 2024 8:35pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton made landfall south of Tampa Bay Wednesday night as a "dangerous" Category 3 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Sarasota, Florida, at 8:31 p.m. Watch live coverage in the video player above.

Milton had estimated winds of 120 mph at landfall – making it a major Cat. 3 storm. The pressure was 954 mb. It was moving east-northeast towards Orlando at 15 mph.

Hurricane Milton makes Fla. landfall as Cat 3 hurricane

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren was live on air as Hurricane Milton made landfall west of Siesta Key as a major Category 3 hurricane.

Storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding are occurring across the Florida Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said. 

As of 8:30 p.m. Hurricane Milton was about 115 miles from Orlando, where it is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and flooding to a large amount of Central Florida.

Hurricane Milton weakened over the last several hours from a Category 4 to a Category 3. However, it had grown in size and its impact has been felt across the Peninsula. More than 130 tornado warnings were issued by Florida's National Weather Service offices in Miami, Melbourne, and Jacksonville, primarily impacting Central Florida and South Florida.