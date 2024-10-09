Hurricane Milton makes landfall near Siesta Key as dangerous Category 3 storm

Hurricane Milton made landfall south of Tampa Bay Wednesday night as a "dangerous" Category 3 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Sarasota, Florida, at 8:31 p.m. Watch live coverage in the video player above.

Milton had estimated winds of 120 mph at landfall – making it a major Cat. 3 storm. The pressure was 954 mb. It was moving east-northeast towards Orlando at 15 mph.

Storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding are occurring across the Florida Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said.

As of 8:30 p.m. Hurricane Milton was about 115 miles from Orlando, where it is expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and flooding to a large amount of Central Florida.

Hurricane Milton weakened over the last several hours from a Category 4 to a Category 3. However, it had grown in size and its impact has been felt across the Peninsula. More than 130 tornado warnings were issued by Florida's National Weather Service offices in Miami, Melbourne, and Jacksonville, primarily impacting Central Florida and South Florida.