Marco Rubio to serve as acting NSA; Mike Waltz removed by President Trump

Former Florida Senator and current Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as the acting national security adviser, according to a post made by President Donald Trump on True Social on Thursday.

The news came only a few short hours after Mike Waltz was removed from his role as Trump's top NSA. Trump said Waltz will now serve as the United Nations ambassador.

Trump names Rubio as acting NSA

"I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations," Trump said in his post on Thursday. "From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our nation’s interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role. In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department. Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to ‘Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN.’ Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Who is Marco Rubio?

Rubio, an American politician, serves as the 72nd U.S. Secretary of State. He was nominated by Trump to serve during his second term as president.

Rubio represented Florida in the Senate from 2011 to 2025.

Before his election in 2010, Rubio served as a city commissioner in West Miami and as speaker of the Florida House of Representatives.

He was born in 1971 in Miami, Florida, to two immigrant parents from Cuba. He watched his father work as a banquet bartender, while his mother juggled caring for the family at home and working as a hotel maid and briefly in a local factory.

Why is Mike Waltz out?

The backstory:

Waltz's exit comes weeks after he mistakenly invited a journalist into a chat between top national security officials discussing plans for Yemen airstrikes.

Trump initially supported Waltz after his national security adviser and other members denied sharing any classified war plans on the publicly available app Signal.

The chat came to light when Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, released a March 24 story detailing how Waltz accidentally invited him into the chat.

Goldberg noted in his story that top officials in the chat discussed military plans to attack the Houthi militant group in Yemen, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth sent a message sharing strike times by U.S. warplanes and drones, USA Today reported, citing the article.

In March, FOX News reported that Trump was not planning to fire Waltz after the release of The Atlantic article. "He’s not getting fired," Trump told Fox News. The president said the incident was a "mistake," though there was "nothing important" in the Signal text thread.

