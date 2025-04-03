Son arrested in deadly stabbing of father inside Orlando home, police say

The Brief Almeb Y. Gebreyohannes is accused of fatally stabbing his father, Meb G. Yohan, at their home in Orlando. The suspect has a history of violent encounters with law enforcement, according to the Orlando Police Department. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.



Orlando police officers have arrested a man accused of stabbing and killing his father.

Suspect has had numerous run-ins with police: OPD

What we know:

Orlando police responded to a reported stabbing at 9456 Candice Court around 6:47 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers found the victim, Meb G. Yohan, who had multiple lacerations and was later pronounced dead at Orlando Regional Medical Center. The suspect, identified as Yohan's son, Almeb Y. Gebreyohannes, was arrested at the scene and charged with Second-Degree Murder with a Weapon.

What we don't know:

Details about the motive for the stabbing remain unclear. The nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim at the time of the incident is not fully understood. Additionally, the specific circumstances leading up to the attack have not been disclosed, and the investigation is ongoing.

The backstory:

Almeb Y. Gebreyohannes has had several run-ins with law enforcement in the past, according to the Orlando Police Department.

In 2014, he was tied to an officer-involved shooting when he reportedly charged officers with a baseball bat, OPD said. In 2022, Gebreyohannes was Tased after threatening an officer with a knife, OPD said.

Prior to the stabbing incident, there were multiple calls to law enforcement, including one where the victim's wife claimed the suspect had previously choked and battered the father.

What's next:

The investigation is still ongoing, and more details may be released as authorities continue their work. Almeb Y. Gebreyohannes has been charged and is in custody, with legal proceedings to follow.

