2 more Orlando bars shut down, citing downtown restrictions and fees

Two more bars close their doors amid a growing trend of struggling businesses in downtown Orlando.

‘With nightlife, it’s always up and down’

What we know:

Two downtown Orlando bars, HighT and 1UP Orlando, have announced their closures due to financial strain. The owners cited restrictions on nightlife, including fees from after-midnight alcohol sales permits (AMS), and the decline of Church Street as major factors. HighT will briefly reopen for two final nights before permanently closing on March 6.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether city officials will adjust regulations to ease financial burdens on nightlife businesses. While discussions are ongoing, no definitive changes have been made regarding AMS fees or other restrictions.

The backstory:

Downtown Orlando has seen a trend of bars and clubs shutting down in recent years. Business owners have pointed to increased costs, city regulations, and declining foot traffic as major contributors to their struggles.

Big picture view:

The closures reflect broader concerns about downtown Orlando’s nightlife viability. Fewer bars mean fewer patrons, impacting employees like bartenders and DJs who rely on consistent crowds. Local officials are evaluating potential policy changes to support struggling businesses while maintaining public safety.

What they're saying:

On March 2, HighT and 1UP Orlando announced they would be shutting down.

On social media, the Bar None Creations ownership team wrote, "The overwhelming financial strain of operating in downtown Orlando with the restrictions placed on nightlife including the fees from after-midnight alcohol sales permit (AMS), coupled with the decline of Church Street, has left us with no choice but to say goodbye."

"Oh wow, that’s unfortunate to hear," said Johnny Mollings.

Better known as "DJ Nasty," Mollings is a Grammy-winning music producer and DJ. The Orlando resident has been spinning in The City Beautiful for two decades.

"With nightlife, it’s always up and down," Mollings said. "As things happen, you’ve got to adapt with the change and try to make things better."

Mollings said he hopes city commissioners will make some changes and District 5 Commissioner Shan Rose said that is a possibility.

"We hear the cries from the businesses, so staff is meeting consistently on this," said Rose. "We are evaluating AMS and our current fees and our current costs to figure out what is the happy medium balance for safety."

In the three years Brandon Alvear has worked downtown, he said he has seen plenty of businesses call it quits. The impact is not lost on him – or his wallet.

"Less people means less money, of course," Alvear said. "So that is a factor that will come into play."

What's next:

1UP is closed effective immediately, but an owner told FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie HighT will re-open for April 5 and 6. They have added extra seatings to squeeze people in before they shut their doors for good at the end of business on Sunday.

