'Every Child 5K’ honors Maddie Soto, raises awareness of child abuse prevention

The Brief The "Every Child 5K" honors Maddie Soto and raises awareness of child abuse prevention. Organizer Scotti Gallegos created the event after learning about Soto’s tragic death, with attendance doubling this year. Donations are still being accepted through the event’s website.



The "Every Child 5K" honors Maddie Soto and raises awareness of child abuse prevention.

‘Be a part of something bigger’

What we know:

A charity 5K run, called the "Every Child 5K," is taking place on Alden Road in Orlando to honor Maddie Soto and raise awareness for Child Abuse Awareness Month. Soto, 13, was murdered in February of last year. Proceeds from the event will go toward helping children and families affected by abuse.

What we don't know:

While the event aims to raise awareness, details about Soto’s case, including whether any arrests have been made, remain unclear. It is also unknown how much money has been raised so far or how the funds will be distributed to support affected families.

The backstory:

Scotti Gallegos organized the event after learning about Soto’s tragic death. Wanting to take action, she joined Rise Community Solutions and helped create the "Every Child 5K" as a way to shed light on child abuse. The event started with a small turnout last year but has since grown, with attendance doubling this year.

What they're saying:

Gallegos emphasized the importance of the event’s mission, stating that it was created to help raise awareness about child abuse and support affected families. She noted that participation has significantly increased this year.

"It's very emotional. I've gotten emotional many times. I'm just thinking about how awesome people are. You know, bad things happen in the world, but it's just such a beautiful thing when you see people come together and they don't have to do it and just be a part of something bigger,," said Scotti Gallegos, founder of Every Child 5K.

What you can do:

For those unable to attend the run, donations are still being accepted through the Every Child 5K website. Organizers continue to encourage community support to help children and families in need.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: