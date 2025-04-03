Orange County man found guilty of raping women at Pine Hills bus stops

The Brief A jury found Nelson Odige guilty of raping multiple women at bus stops in Pine Hills in early 2023. Investigators linked him to the attacks using surveillance footage, cell phone data, and a car of interest. Sentencing is scheduled for May.



A jury on Wednesday found Nelson Odige guilty of raping multiple women at bus stops in the Pine Hills area in early 2023. The verdict came after about an hour of deliberation.

Violent attacks occurred off Hiawassee Road

What we know:

Odige was arrested in March 2023 on 15 charges related to the attacks, which occurred in January and February of that year. Law enforcement linked him to the crimes through surveillance footage, cell phone records, and a car of interest. Detectives said he confessed to sexually assaulting four women.

What we don't know:

Questions remain about whether Odige may have had additional victims. Investigators have not disclosed if there were any prior complaints or warnings about similar attacks in the area.

The backstory:

The attacks began on New Year's Day 2023, when a woman was assaulted at a bus stop at Silver Star Road and Summer Glen Drive around 7 a.m. On Feb. 2, two women were attacked at gunpoint within 45 minutes of each other at bus stops near Hiawassee Road and River Oaks Drive. Investigators said the masked assailant first demanded money before sexually assaulting the victims. The final reported attack occurred on Feb. 25 at a bus stop near N. Hiawassee Road at Hennepin Boulevard.

Timeline:

Odige was arrested in March 2023 on 15 charges linked to a string of sexual assaults in January and February of that year.

Jan. 1, 2023 – First reported attack at Silver Star Road and Summer Glen Drive.

Feb. 2, 2023 – Two women attacked at gunpoint within 45 minutes of each other near Hiawassee Road and River Oaks Drive.

Feb. 25, 2023 – Fourth attack reported near N. Hiawassee Road at Hennepin Boulevard.

March 2023 – Odige was arrested after investigators identified his car and tracked his movements.

What they're saying:

Authorities detailed the violent nature of the assaults and how they identified Odige. Investigators cited key evidence, including surveillance footage, cell phone data, and DNA samples. Deputies noted that Odige’s phone placed him at all three crime scenes and that video showed him repeatedly driving past the locations before the attacks.

What's next:

Odige is awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for May.

