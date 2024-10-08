Hurricane Milton tracker: Path, cone, spaghetti models, satellite image

Hurricane Milton again strengthened to a major Category 5 storm with sustained winds at 165 mph. It is on track to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Here is the latest project path, track, spaghetti models, and satellite images of Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton latest updates:

Where is Hurricane Milton right now? Here is the latest possible path.

The 5 p.m. track of Hurricane Milton from the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Milton Spaghetti Models

Hurricane Milton spaghetti models

Hurricane Milton Satellite Images

Satellite image of Hurricane Milton captured around 6 p.m. Tuesday

When will Hurricane Milton make landfall over Florida?

According to the FOX 35 Storm Team, we're anticipating Hurricane Milton to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday.

However, that could change as the storm continues to make its way across the Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless, it is important to not focus on the center of the track or where landfall is. Weather impacts will be felt across Central Florida outside of the center of the storm -- storm surge, heavy rainfall, flooding, damaging winds, and tornadoes.