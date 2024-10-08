Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County, Coastal Volusia County
6
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Volusia County, Orange County, Inland Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Polk County, Lake County, Volusia County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Sumter County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Northern Lake County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

Hurricane Milton tracker: Path, cone, spaghetti models, satellite image

By
Published  October 8, 2024 6:04pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

Hurricane Milton again strengthened to a major Category 5 storm with sustained winds at 165 mph. It is on track to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Here is the latest project path, track, spaghetti models, and satellite images of Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton latest updates:

Where is Hurricane Milton right now? Here is the latest possible path.

The 5 p.m. track of Hurricane Milton from the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Milton Spaghetti Models

Image 1 of 2

Hurricane Milton spaghetti models

Hurricane Milton Satellite Images

Image 1 of 2

Satellite image of Hurricane Milton captured around 6 p.m. Tuesday

When will Hurricane Milton make landfall over Florida?

According to the FOX 35 Storm Team, we're anticipating Hurricane Milton to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday.

However, that could change as the storm continues to make its way across the Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless, it is important to not focus on the center of the track or where landfall is. Weather impacts will be felt across Central Florida outside of the center of the storm -- storm surge, heavy rainfall, flooding, damaging winds, and tornadoes. 