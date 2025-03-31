Florida woman holds 2 boys at gunpoint for fishing near her backyard: deputies

The Brief A Florida woman is facing charges of aggravated assault and false imprisonment for holding two boys at gunpoint as they tried to fish in a pond near her backyard, authorities said. She ordered them to the ground and told them they could not leave, and allegedly threatened to "blow their heads off," according to an arrest affidavit.



A Florida woman is facing charges after allegedly pointing a gun at two boys who were fishing in a pond near her backyard.

She forced them to the ground, where they remained for about five minutes until her husband exited the residence and disarmed her, according to an arrest affidavit.

What happened?

What we know:

On Friday, March 28, deputies responded to a home on Royston Drive in Melbourne after Donna Elkins, 59, called 911 to report two boys allegedly fishing in her backyard, authorities said.

Elkins told the 911 dispatcher that she had "petrified them" and that she "stopped them and they were laying on the ground," according to the report.

[Pictured: Donna Elkins (Photo credits: Family handout (left)/Volusia County jail (right)]

The boys stated they were fishing in the pond behind Elkins' home when she pointed a weapon, later determined to be a long black pellet gun, at them, deputies said.

She then ordered them to the ground and told them they could not leave, and allegedly threatened to "blow their heads off," investigators said.

The boys remained on the ground in fear for their lives, due to the presence of the gun, for about five minutes, until Elkins' husband exited the house and disarmed her.

Two other children who witnessed the incident provided deputies with similar accounts of what happened.

The report states that Elkins did not physically harm the boys during the encounter, and they were not injured.

Elkins was arrested and booked into the Brevard County jail on two charges of aggravated assault and two charges of false imprisonment.

Were the boys fishing on her property?

Authorities said the boys were fishing on a peninsula located near the pond, approximately 30 feet from Elkins' property line. The peninsula is owned by a community development district.

