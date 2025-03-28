Florida man shot, killed his wife while children were home after she filed for divorce: court docs

The Brief New court documents reveal the events leading up to the murder of an Orlando mother, who deputies say was shot and killed by her husband. Investigators say the victim, Takeshia, had recently filed for divorce from the suspect, Lamar Bryant, but he allegedly refused to sign the paperwork. Before the deadly shooting, Bryant reportedly placed two guns in his daughter's purse and instructed her to hide them behind Takeshia's house. He later retrieved one of the guns from the bag before Takeshia was shot and killed, authorities said.



A Florida man is accused of murdering his wife following her divorce filing, according to recently released court documents.

Lamar Bryant, 41, is facing a first-degree premeditated murder charge in the death of his wife, Takeshia.

Here are the latest details on the case.

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is in a dangerous or abusive situation, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7. You can call 1-800-799-SAFE anytime or text "START" to 88788.

Suspect hid guns in daughter's purse before shooting his wife: deputies

New details:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Takeisha was at her Orlando home on W. Livingston Street with her two children when she was killed.

One of her children, a daughter she shared with Bryant, had been picked up from school by him. When he arrived at school, Bryant appeared to be intoxicated and was being "disrespectful", the report stated.

After leaving the school, the daughter told investigators that they first stopped at a liquor store, then drove to a storage unit. Bryant went inside and returned with two guns, according to the report.

Booking photo of Lamar Bryant (Credit: Orange County jail)

When they arrived at Takeshia’s home, Bryant allegedly placed the guns in his daughter’s purse and instructed her to hide the bag behind the house, citing a suspected police helicopter flying overhead, authorities said.

Once the helicopter left, Bryant reportedly retrieved the purse and took a gun from it. Takeshia was in the driveway at the time but went inside to use the bathroom, and Bryant followed her inside, the report stated.

Shortly after, both of Takeshia's children reported hearing gunshots. Takeshia was found in the bathroom with a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities. She was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Bryant left the residence after the shooting and was later arrested in Kissimmee on a warrant for her death.

Victim had recently filed for a divorce

A family member told authorities that Takeshia had recently filed for a divorce from Bryant, but he refused to sign the divorce paperwork, according to investigative documents.

What's next:

Bryant appeared before a judge for a first appearance where he was denied bond. He is expected to return to court for a hearing on April 1.

Lamar Bryant appears before an Orange County judge following his arrest on a charge of first-degree murder.

Who was Takeshia "Keisha" Bryant?

Takeshia Bryant was described by family members as a mother of four and a grandmother of four — with another grandchild on the way.

The 42-year-old woman was also a teacher and the Performing Arts Director at the Saints Academy in Apopka.

Photo of Takeshia Bryant

Prophetess Rosalind Eason, a teacher at Saints Academy, said Takeshia was "a loving person impacted lives, so many lives. And she was so loving to the children at the school from K to 12."

Brandy Benjamin, the victim's sister-in-law, described Takeshia as the "roots of the family," adding that she kept everyone together.

