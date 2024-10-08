NASA astronaut captures photo of Hurricane Milton from International Space Station

What does Hurricane Milton look like from space?

NASA astronaut and commander of NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission Matthew Dominick shared a photo and a time-lapse video of his view of Hurricane Milton from his spot on the International Space Station.

Hurricane Milton strengthened again to a Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 165 mph, making it a powerful and destructive storm in the Gulf of Mexico. It's expected to make landfall over Florida on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

"We flew over Hurricane Milton about 90 minutes ago. Here is the view out the Dragon Endeavour window," he said in a post on X, accompanied by a photo from inside the Dragon Endeavor.

He then shared a time-lapse video of the ISS hovering over Hurricane Milton as it orbited the Earth.

NASA's Crew-8 is currently aboard the ISS and waiting to undock and return to Earth. Their return to Earth was delayed due to Hurricane Milton.

In an update, NASA is now targeting now sooner than 3:05 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 to undock from the ISS.

