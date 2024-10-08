Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County, Coastal Volusia County
6
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Volusia County, Orange County, Inland Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Polk County, Lake County, Volusia County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Sumter County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Northern Lake County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

NASA astronaut captures photo of Hurricane Milton from International Space Station

By
Published  October 8, 2024 7:54pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

What does Hurricane Milton look like from space?

NASA astronaut and commander of NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission Matthew Dominick shared a photo and a time-lapse video of his view of Hurricane Milton from his spot on the International Space Station.

International Space Station captures view of ‘colossal’ Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton strengthened again to a Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 165 mph, making it a powerful and destructive storm in the Gulf of Mexico. It's expected to make landfall over Florida on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Hurricane Milton latest updates:

"We flew over Hurricane Milton about 90 minutes ago. Here is the view out the Dragon Endeavour window," he said in a post on X, accompanied by a photo from inside the Dragon Endeavor.

He then shared a time-lapse video of the ISS hovering over Hurricane Milton as it orbited the Earth.

NASA's Crew-8 is currently aboard the ISS and waiting to undock and return to Earth. Their return to Earth was delayed due to Hurricane Milton.

In an update, NASA is now targeting now sooner than 3:05 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 to undock from the ISS.

