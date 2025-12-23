Powerball Lottery: Jackpot soars to $1.7 billion; $1 million ticket sold in Florida

The Brief The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.7 billion after another night of no one winning the grand prize. A ticket worth $1 million was sold in Florida, according to lottery officials. The last Powerball jackpot was won on Sept. 6 with a prize of $1.787 billion.



After another night of no big winner, the Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.7 billion.

The numbers drawn Monday night were 3, 18, 36, 41, 54 and the Powerball of 7.

The estimated cash value of the current jackpot is $781.3 million.

Florida winners

A ticket worth $1 million was sold in Florida. The ticket, which matched five numbers, was sold at Key Food on Sunset Strip in Sunrise, Florida, according to lottery officials.

Two tickets sold in Florida also won $500,000 after matching all five black ball in the Double Play drawing, lottery officials said.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Dec. 24 at 10:59 p.m. Watch the drawing live.

Why is the Powerball jackpot so high?

The current jackpot has rolled over since September. The last jackpot win was on Sept. 6, when a pair of tickets from Texas and Missouri won the $1.787 billion prize.

Wednesday's jackpot is now the fourth-largest in Powerball history, according to lottery officials.

"Much like the holidays, Powerball is a game that brings people together to dream big and hope for a brighter future," said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO. "We hope this growing jackpot inspires excitement and joy, and most importantly, good will to all."

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, according to lottery officials. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Winners can receive their jackpot prize as a lump sum or as an annuity that's paid in 30 payments over 29 years.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

1. $2.04 billion - Nov. 7, 2022 - California

2. $1.787 billion - Sept. 6, 2025 – Missouri, Texas

3. $1.765 billion - Oct. 11, 2023 - California

4. $1.70 billion - (current jackpot prize)

5. $1.586 billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - California, Florida, Tennessee

6. $1.326 billion - April 6, 2024 - Oregon

7. $1.080 billion – July 19, 2023 - California

8. $842.4 million - January 1, 2024 - Michigan

9. $768.4 million - March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin

10. $758.7 million - August 23, 2017 - Massachusetts