Orlando weather: Warm temps this weekend, big chill next week

The Brief Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s across Central Florida on Friday. This weekend will be more of the same weather-wise. A big chill will arrive next week, with temperatures expected to drop into the 50s and 60s as we head into 2026.



This morning began with patchy fog once again, however it's slightly denser than what we've seen so far this week. The fog will lift and clear out as the sun continues to rise, especially by 9-10am. The warmth continues today as well. Highs will soar into the mid 70s along the coast and into the upper 70s for inland areas. Orlando will reach a high of 79° this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Friday night's forecast

Additional patchy dense fog will develop overnight. Temperatures will be relatively mild, falling into the 50s for lows.

Warm weekend weather

This stretch of unseasonably warm and sunny weather continues this weekend. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 70s and low 80s with the help of mostly sunny skies. While the forecast will be calm as a whole, there still will be a few impacts of note. One being patchy dense fog that is expected to develop during the overnight and will last into both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Weekend beach conditions

While at the beaches, warmth is expected but so are dangerous rip currents and large swells. A high risk of rip currents and wave heights of 2-4 feet.

Big weather changes next week

Looking ahead to Monday, big changes will arrive as we track our next front which will bring a surge of arctic air towards our region.

A few spotty light showers (20%) will be possible Monday afternoon and evening associated with the potent cold front that will usher in the colder air.

As we prepare to ring in the new year, temperatures will fall back down into the upper 50s and 60s for highs.

We've issued a FOX 35 Storm Team Alert for New Year's Eve as cold temperatures will certainly impact your celebratory plans. With the current data trends, temperatures have the potential of dipping down to near-freezing for our northern-most counties.