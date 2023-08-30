Hurricane Idalia live updates: 'Extremely dangerous' Category 4 could get stronger before Florida landfall

TRACKING IDALIA: STREAM FOX 35 NEWS

Hurricane Idalia is making its way toward Florida on Wednesday morning, and is expected to continue strengthening as it approaches the Gulf Coast. Follow along for the latest updates as they come in.

5 a.m. Hurricane Idalia advisory

Hurricane Idalia is now an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 as it approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida near the Big Bend region, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Idalia has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph as it moves north at 18 mph. The NHC said Hurricane Idalia still has a few hours left to continue intensifying before it makes landfall.

Idalia is located about 60 miles southwest of Cedar Key and about 90 miles south of Tallahassee.

After making landfall, Idalia is expected to turn toward the northeast and east-northeast. The storm is expected to weaken after landfall, but still maintain hurricane status as it moves across southern Georgia, and even as it reaches the coast of Georgia or South Carolina later on Wednesday.

Idalia is expected to dump 4-8 inches of rain, with isolated maximum totals up to 12 inches from the Big Bend region through central Georgia and South Carolina. Tampa Bay could see up to 6 feet in storm surge.

Watches and warnings in effect

Storm surge warning:

Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

St. Catherine's Sound to South Santee River

Hurricane warning:

Middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

East of Altamaha Sound, Georgia, to Edisto Beach, South Carolina

Tropical storm warning:

Chokoloskee northward to middle of Longboat Key

West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach

Sebastian Inlet to Surf City, North Carolina

North of Surf City, North Carolina to North Carolina/Virginia Border

Palmlico and Albemarle Sounds

Storm surge watch:

Bonita Beach northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbor

Mouth of St. Mary's River to South Santee River, South Carolina

Beaufort Inlet to Drum Inlet, North Carolina

Hurricane watch:

Mouth of St. Mary's River to Edisto Beach, South Carolina

Tropical storm watch:

North of Surf City, North Carolina, to the North Carolina/Virginia border

Pemlico and Albemarle Sounds

5 a.m.: Extreme wind warning for Southeast Big Bend

115+ mph sustained winds with eyewall are likely in the Southeast Big Bend region over the next two hours.

4:34 a.m.: Tornado warnings in effect across several Central Florida counties

At 4:34 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Wauchula, moving northeast at 35 mph.

At 4:34 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bithlo, moving north at 40 mph.

A tornado warning has been issued for southeastern Seminole County and east central Orange County until 5 a.m.

4:28 a.m.: Tornado warnings continue across Central Florida

A tornado warning has been issued for southeast Citrus County, west central Sumter County and central Hernando County until 5 a.m.

A tornado watch initially including Lake County has been extended to include Osceola, Orange, Volusia and Seminole Counties through 6 a.m.

4:20 a.m.: Tornado warnings continue in Osceola, Orange County

A tornado warning continues for Bithlo, Wedgefield and Lake Mary Jane.

4:07 a.m.: Tornado warnings issued in Osceola, Orange county

A tornado warning has been issued for Osceola and Orange counties, including Saint Cloud FL, Bithlo FL, and Wedgefield FL until 4:30 a.m.

