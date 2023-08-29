Is Publix closing for Hurricane Idalia?

As Hurricane Idalia treks toward Florida's Gulf Coast, Publix has made an announcement about potential closures in the region.

"We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Idalia and the impact it may have to our operating areas," Publix said on its website Tuesday morning.

The Florida-based grocery chain said it would update this page when up-to-date information when a store in Florida closes or changes its hours. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, no Publix locations have been listed.

"At Publix, our top priority is the safety of our associates, customers and communities as we continue to monitor Hurricane Idalia," a spokesperson for Publix told FOX 35 News.

Publix also has a section on its website dedicated to helping residents prepare for any upcoming storms, including shopping checklists and other resources.

