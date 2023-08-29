Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Sumter County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM EDT until TUE 7:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Sumter County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County

Is Publix closing for Hurricane Idalia?

By Dani Medina
Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

As Hurricane Idalia treks toward Florida's Gulf Coast, Publix has made an announcement about potential closures in the region. 

"We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Idalia and the impact it may have to our operating areas," Publix said on its website Tuesday morning. 

The Florida-based grocery chain said it would update this page when up-to-date information when a store in Florida closes or changes its hours. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, no Publix locations have been listed. 

"At Publix, our top priority is the safety of our associates, customers and communities as we continue to monitor Hurricane Idalia," a spokesperson for Publix told FOX 35 News. 

Publix also has a section on its website dedicated to helping residents prepare for any upcoming storms, including shopping checklists and other resources. 

Tracking Hurricane Idalia

Click here for the latest updates on Hurricane Idalia as it treks toward Florida's Gulf Coast. 