21 undocumented immigrants arrested in Florida targeted operation, ICE says

More than 20 undocumented immigrants were recently arrested in a two-day, multi-agency operation in Florida, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials say.

‘Operation Staycation’

What we know:

ICE officials joined the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and other agencies to hold a joint press conference on May 16 to announce the results of "Operation Staycation."

The operation was a two-day joint-agency effort that resulted in the arrest of 21 undocumented immigrants, FDLE says.

Myriad agencies participated in the operation, including BCSO; ICE Homeland Security Investigations Panama City; ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Miami-Tallahassee field office; the U.S. Department of Justice; the FBI; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; the Panama City Beach Police Department; the Florida Highway Patrol; the Panama City Police Department; and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Officials said they mainly targeted undocumented immigrants who overstayed a visa.

During the operation, authorities said 18 people were arrested in Bay County, and three were arrested in Leon County.

Those arrested were from India, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Mexico, Guatemala and Jamaica.

ICE officials said most undocumented immigrants arrested overstayed temporary visas for tourism and recreation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) says 21 undocumented immigrants were arrested during "Operation Staycation" in Florida. (Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

What we don't know:

ICE has not yet released the names of those arrested or any additional information on their identities.

What you can do:

Members of the public with information about suspected immigration violations or related criminal activity are encouraged to contact the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or submit information online via the ICE Tip Form.

