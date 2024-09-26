Hurricane Helene: Tornado watches issued in Central Florida

Tracking Helene: Stream live coverage below

A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of Central Florida as Hurricane Helene churns in the Gulf of Mexico, with expected landfall in the Sunshine State on Thursday.

The tornado watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m. locally for Brevard, Lake, Levy, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia counties.

What is the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?

Tornado watch:

A tornado watch is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are POSSIBLE in and near the watch area. This does not mean that a tornado will occur. It just means it's possible, per National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm is defined as a thunderstorm with winds of 58 mph or higher and/or hail 1 inch in diameter or larger.

Tornado warning:

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is IMMINENT. If a tornado warning is issued, seek safe shelter immediately.

How will Hurricane Helene impact Orlando, surrounding Central Florida area?

Although Hurricane Helene is not projected to make a direct hit in Central Florida, due to the large size of the storm, impacts will still be felt.

Strong winds, heavy rain, lightning, and tornadoes are all expected and possible as Helene's bands make their way through the area.

See county-by-county potential storm impacts for the Central Florida area below:

