Coastal Flood Warning
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
9
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Sumter County
Tornado Watch
from THU 6:42 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Seminole County, Lake County, Volusia County, Orange County, Brevard County, Osceola County
Tornado Watch
from THU 6:45 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Polk County, Sumter County
Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
from THU 6:09 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 12:15 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Orange County

Hurricane Helene: Tornado watches issued in Central Florida

By
Updated  September 26, 2024 7:28am EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of Central Florida as Hurricane Helene churns in the Gulf of Mexico, with expected landfall in the Sunshine State on Thursday.

The tornado watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m. locally for Brevard, Lake, Levy, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter, and Volusia counties.

What is the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?

Tornado watch: 

A tornado watch is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are POSSIBLE in and near the watch area. This does not mean that a tornado will occur. It just means it's possible, per National Weather Service. 

A severe thunderstorm is defined as a thunderstorm with winds of 58 mph or higher and/or hail 1 inch in diameter or larger. 

Tornado warning: 

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is IMMINENT. If a tornado warning is issued, seek safe shelter immediately. 

How will Hurricane Helene impact Orlando, surrounding Central Florida area?

Although Hurricane Helene is not projected to make a direct hit in Central Florida, due to the large size of the storm, impacts will still be felt.

Strong winds, heavy rain, lightning, and tornadoes are all expected and possible as Helene's bands make their way through the area.

See county-by-county potential storm impacts for the Central Florida area below:

