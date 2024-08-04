Hurricane Debby live updates: Storm forecast to make landfall in Florida's Big Bend

Stream FOX 35 News

Hurricane Debby formed in the Gulf Saturday night and is forecast to make landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is closely following the latest updates from the NHC on the storm. Below, you'll find live updates on Debby's latest forecast track, projected path, watches and warnings for Central Florida, and damage reports.

Hurricane Debby: Live forecast updates

11:41 p.m.

Brevard County is no longer under a Tornado Watch but is still in effect for Volusia, Lake, Seminole, Orange, and Osceola counties.

1:30 p.m.

Lake County upgraded to a Tropical Storm WARNING, per the National Weather Service in Melbourne. That means tropical storm conditions are expected overnight and into the Monday morning hours, such as heavy rain and 55 mph wind gusts.

11 p.m.

As of 11 p.m., Hurricane Debby was located about 65 miles west-southwest of Cedar Key and 100 miles west-northwest of Tampa (near latitude 28.6 North and longitude 84.0 West). The storm is moving north at approximately 12 mph.

A gradual decrease in speed is expected, with Debby turning toward the northeast and east on Monday and Tuesday. The forecast predicts Debby will cross the northeastern Gulf of Mexico tonight and reach the Florida Big Bend coast by Monday morning. It is then anticipated that Debby will move slowly across northern Florida and southern Georgia on Monday and Tuesday, approaching the Georgia coast by Tuesday night.

Reconnaissance data from Air Force and NOAA aircraft show that Debby’s maximum sustained winds have increased to around 75 mph, with stronger gusts. Additional strengthening is likely before Debby makes landfall along the Florida Big Bend coast on Monday. Weakening is expected once the storm moves inland.

Hurricane-force winds extend up to 45 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds reach up to 140 miles.

Hurricane Debby: Latest track, path, and cone

Image 1 of 4 ▼

8:47 p.m.

A handful of campers and RVs were flipped over or blown onto their sides at a park in Cocoa, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. There was one person who was injured, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne said ir was aware of the damage at Sonrise Palm RV Park. It's not clear if the damage was from straight line winds or a tornado.

Campers blown over in Cocoa by Tropical Storm Debby (Credit: Brevard County Fire Rescue)

8:10 p.m. update

Tornado watch for all of Central Florida extended to 6 a.m. Monday.

8 p.m. update

Tropical Storm Debbie is continuing to strengthen as it approaches Florida's Big Bend region. In its 8 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said Debbie was 100 miles west of Tampa and 90 miles southwest of Cedar Key, Florida.

It has sustained winds of 70 mph, which is four mph shy of becoming a hurricane. A Category 1 hurricane has sustained winds of at least 74 mph.

7:56 update

The tornado watch has been issued until 6 a.m. Monday for parts of Florida and Georgia.

7:36 p.m. update

A tornado warning has been issued for Brevard County until 8 p.m.

6:30 p.m. update

Florida State University and the University of Florida have closed their campuses as Tropical Storm Debby nears Florida's coast. Florida State University said its Tallahassee campus would be closed on Monday, Aug. 5, Florida State University Schools and The Marine Lab at Turkey Point would also be closed.

The University of Florida has closed its campus and canceled classes for Monday, Aug. 5, which includes all academic and student-related activities. It also include online classes and exams.

5 p.m.

Tropical Storm Debby is 120 miles from Tampa, Florida and 125 miles from Cedar Key, Florida moving at 12 mph with 65 mph maximum sustained wind gusts. Tropical Storm Debby is forecast to move across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico through Saturday night and reach the Big Bend coast around Monday midday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane Debby watches, warnings

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Florida Gulf coast from Suwannee River to Yankeetown.

The Tropical Storm Watch along the coast of South Carolina from the Savannah River to the South Santee River has been changed to a Tropical Storm Warning.

The Tropical Storm Warning south of Boca Grande and the storm surge watch south of Englewood have been discontinued.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

The Florida coast from the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay

Georgia and South Carolina coast from the Mouth of the St. Mary's River to South Santee River, South Carolina

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

The Florida Coast from Englewood northward to the middle of Longboat Key, including Charlotte Harbor

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Florida Coast from Yankeetown to Indian Pass

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Florida Coast south of Yankeetown to Boca Grande

Florida Coast from west of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach

Ponte Vedra Beach to South Santee River, South Carolina

A Hurricane Warning means hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov.

Stay connected during the storm

Be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings, especially while you're sleeping and/or when the power goes out.

NOTE: This is a changing forecast and we will continue to keep you updated with the very latest watches and warnings.