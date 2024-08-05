Woman, child killed in crash during stormy weather as Tropical Storm Debby approached Florida: FHP

A Florida woman and child are dead, and a teenager is badly hurt after the vehicle they were traveling in crashed during stormy conditions Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on US 19, north of 483rd Avenue in Dixie County, as parts of Florida experienced the impacts of Tropical Storm Debby's outer rain bands.

Witnesses told troopers they saw the SUV appear to lose control because of the inclement weather and the wet roadways.

The vehicle struck a guardrail in the center median before overturning off the road, troopers said.

The 38-year-old woman driving the SUV and a 12-year-old boy who was a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 14-year-old boy, the second passenger, was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The group were all from Crawfordville, FHP said.

The incident is under investigation.

Debby was downgraded to a tropical storm at around 11 a.m. Monday after making landfall near Steinhatchee in the early morning hours as a Category 1 hurricane.

