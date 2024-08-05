Hurricane Debby makes landfall near Steinhatchee in Florida, NHC says

Stream FOX 35 News

Hurricane Debby made landfall in Florida's Big Bend Region on Monday morning, bringing life-threatening storm surge along the way.

Air Force Hurricane Hunters and radar from Tallahassee show that Debby struck land around 7 a.m. EDT near Steinhatchee, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane came ashore as a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

As of 7 a.m., the storm is located about 5 miles west of Steinhatchee and about 70 miles southeast of Tallahassee.

Where is Steinhatchee in Florida?

Steinhatchee is a Gulf coastal community located in southern Taylor county, part of Florida's Big Bend region.