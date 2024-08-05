13-year-old crushed to death by tree during Hurricane Debby, deputies say

Stream FOX 35:

A 13-year-old was crushed to death after a tree downed by Hurricane Debby fell onto a mobile home in Levy County, according to deputies.

The Levy County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 8700 block of NW 169 Place in Fanning Springs at around 8 a.m. Monday and confirmed the teenager was "crushed inside the home."

No other injuries were reported.

HURRICANE DEBBY LIVE UPDATES

Sheriff Bobby McCallum responded to the home personally and is spending time with the boy's family.

A 13-year-old was crushed to death by a tree that fell on a mobile home in Levy County, Florida. (Photo: Levy County Sheriffs Office)

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this family as they deal with this tragedy. We encourage everyone to use extreme caution as they begin to assess and clean up the damage," the Levy County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. "Downed powerlines and falling trees are among the many hazards. One life is too many. Please be safe."

Debby was downgraded to a tropical storm at around 11 a.m. Monday after making landfall near Steinhatchee in the early morning hours as a Category 1 hurricane.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: