'Devastation': Families lose homes after high winds flip several RVs in Cocoa

Clean-up is underway in Cocoa after high winds flipped several RVs on Sunday night.

One person was taken to the hospital, several lost everything, and now, the National Weather Service (NWS) is investigating whether a tornado is responsible for the damage.

As of Monday’s latest update, the NWS tells FOX 35 News they do not have enough confidence or evidence to say a tornado touched down. They believe 60 to 65 miles per hour straight-line winds are what caused several campers to flip.

Many were turned back over on Monday, but people still lost their entire homes during this fast-moving storm. Five massive RVs flipped over with people and pets still trapped inside on Sunday night.

"I was terrified. That’s a family member. That’s like my life," said Josaiah Romine, whose boyfriend lost his camper in the storm.

She was terrified on Sunday because Tucker, her two-year-old rescue dog, was trapped inside her boyfriend's RV all alone after it toppled over around 6:30 p.m.

"I don’t think I’ll ever forget the blood-curdling screams that came out of my soul," added Romine.

Tucker’s okay today because neighbors raced to rescue him from the mobile home. Allen Everett is one man who lost everything in the storm, but thankfully, he's still alive.

"That refrigerator is laying where I used to be, so I probably wouldn't have made it," said Everett.

Allen showed us around his demolished home on Monday. He’s moving what he can to a storage unit and still surveying the damage. FOX 35 cameras captured where his fridge toppled over on its side in the RV.

"I got here, and devastation," said Everett, who had just returned to this destruction after helping people for 20 months in Louisiana with their own hurricane damage.

The National Weather Service said that devastation came from one of Debby’s outer rain bands.

"As it pushed across Brevard County, there was areas where the winds were very strong within that outer rain band," said Will Ulrich, who’s the warning coordination meteorologist with the NWS in Melbourne.

Those rain bands are hard to follow, so there was no severe thunderstorm or tornado warning in the area at the time.

"The confidence wasn’t there for a tornado warning or a severe thunderstorm warning to be issued but what is known as a special weather statement about 15 minutes before," he said.

FOX 35’s Esther Bower asked about how people should respond to a special weather statement.

"Special weather statements are a great way to encourage people to get weather aware. See more information, take a look at radar, take a look at other sources," the meteorologist concluded.

At this time, FOX 35 is still working to learn more about the one person who was taken to the hospital. We are told that a person was trapped inside an RV after it fell onto a truck.

Neighbors said they were conscious when transported to the hospital.